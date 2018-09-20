Parent claims bus driver forced students to stand on moving bus because they're white

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Parents reached out to Channel 2 Action News after a picture showing children standing on a school bus in Rockdale County circulated on social media.
The photo is now part of a Rockdale School District investigation into a bus driver.
Some parents said their children are being made to stand on a moving school bus, and they believe it's not because the bus is overcrowded.
"Only the white students are being made to stand up," parent Aaron Chase said.
How the district is handling this allegation and others, on Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
