BREAKING: At least 3 people dead in shooting at Maryland distribution center

HARFORD COUNTY, Md - An official says three people have been killed in a shooting in Harford County, Maryland, that authorities describe as an "active shooter" situation.
The law enforcement official has knowledge of the shooting but wasn't authorized to discuss details by name and spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press. The official stressed that the number is based on preliminary information.
The Harford County Sheriff's Office tweeted that there was a shooting Thursday morning in the Perryman area that involves "multiple victims." They warn that the situation is still fluid and asked people to avoid the area.
The FBI's Baltimore field office tweets that it's responding and assisting the sheriff's office with an active shooter situation. The Baltimore field division of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweets that its special agents are responding too.
FBI Baltimore is responding & assisting @Harford_Sheriff with an Active Shooter situation. For updates please follow @Harford_Sheriff.— FBI Baltimore (@FBIBaltimore) September 20, 2018
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan described the shooting as “horrific” in a statement Thursday.
“Our prayers are with all those impacted, including our first responders,” Hogan said. “The State stands ready to offer any support.”
We are closely monitoring the horrific shooting in Aberdeen. Our prayers are with all those impacted, including our first responders. The State stands ready to offer any support. https://t.co/fzugpo8C1Z— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) September 20, 2018
