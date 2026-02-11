Beloved Peachtree Road Race has a new name

ATLANTA — The world’s largest 10K race has a new name following the announcement of a title partnership with Northside Hospital.

The Peachtree Road Race will now be known as the Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race.

The change marks the first time in 50 years that the race has a new title partner. While Northside Hospital takes over the top billing, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution will remain a prominent partner as the event’s official media sponsor.

Rich Kenah, CEO of the Atlanta Track Club, emphasized that the new title partnership represents a shift in the organization’s strategic priorities.

“After half a century, today we announced a new title partner. We’re now the Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race,” Kenah said

The club is focusing on commitments to health and assisting people who are interested in starting their own fitness journeys through training programs.

The newspaper will still provide race information and manage the annual tradition of the T-shirt design vote. While previous event shirts carried the newspaper’s name, this year’s apparel will feature the new Northside Hospital branding.

Beyond the branding changes, the event remains a staple for local residents.

Of the more than 50,000 people who head down Peachtree Street, 89% are from Georgia.

The Atlanta Track Club also expects an increase in new participants for the upcoming race. Organizers anticipate more first-time runners and walkers joining the event through various established training programs.

The Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race will take place on July 4.

Kenah noted the event will also mark a milestone for the country.

“When you make a change, it’s significant, so we’re excited about Northside Hospital, we’re excited the AJC stays with us, and we’re excited for the 250 anniversary of Independence Day on July 4th, so it’s going to be the biggest Peachtree ever,” Kenah said.

