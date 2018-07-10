MILTON, Ga. - Police are investigating a home invasion at the house of an NFL player.
Milton police confirmed to Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik they were called out to the home of LeSean McCoy along Hickory Pass early Tuesday morning where they found a victim who they said was physically assaulted by someone.
JUST IN: #Milton Police say they are investigating a home invasion at home of NFL player LeSean McCoy. Woman was assaulted at the home. On social media, McCoy denies involvement or domestic abuse.— Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) July 10, 2018
Investigators said the intruder demanded several items from the victim. Police believe the home was specifically targeted.
Officers said a woman was treated and released at a nearby hospital. A second woman also had a minor injury from the incident.
The NFL said today “We are reviewing the matter” after graphic images of LeSean McCoy’s apparent girlfriend appeared in an online post accusing the Buffalo Bills player of domestic violence, child abuse, animal cruelty and use of performance-enhancing drugs. The Bills said “We have spoken to LeSean and have been in contact with the National Football League. We will continue to gather information.”
In a tweet from McCoy, he called the claims, “totally baseless and offensive.”
McCoy is currently a running back for the Buffalo Bills.
