0 NFL player's ex files lawsuit claiming he's liable for her 'emotional distress'

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Attorneys for Buffalo Bills player LeSean McCoy met with lawyers representing his ex-girlfriend in eviction court Tuesday, just days after a lawsuit was filed with strong allegations.

Channel 2's Mike Petchenik attended the hearing at the Fulton County Courthouse.

The hearing is the latest in an ongoing battle by McCoy to evict Delicia Cordon from his Milton home.

LeSean McCoy’s ex, Delecia Cordon, is in court for her eviction hearing. pic.twitter.com/hC4KCum5ya — Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) August 14, 2018

Cordon is now out of the house, but her attorney told the judge many of her belongings remained in the house and that McCoy changed the locks.

Both sides reached an agreement in court for Cordon to retrieve some of those belongings.

UPDATE: These are the items Delecia Cordon will be allowed to retrieve from LeSean McCoy’s home, per a judge’s order. pic.twitter.com/DjwvqC45NM — Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) August 14, 2018

However, Cordon is suing for something else.

Cordon was badly injured during a home invasion at McCoy’s home last month. The attacker took several items of jewelry.

"The fact that she has stolen jewelry and stolen furniture and damaged furniture are secondary to the fact that there is a perpetrator who committed aggravated battery and that person is still at large," Cordon's lawyer Tanya Mitchell Graham told Channel 2.

RELATED STORIES

In a lawsuit filed against McCoy and a former University of Pittsburgh teammate, Cordon alleges “ (McCoy) breached his duty to use ordinary care to protect (Cordon) from dangerous activities being conducted at the Residence” by not allowing her access to new security system.

The lawsuit also claims the pair are "liable for the assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress suffered by (Cordon)."

McCoy has denied any wrongdoing.

Channel 2 has reached out to Milton police for an update in the criminal case but the department has not released any new details.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.