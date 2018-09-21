Georgia mother, 3 children killed in Texas

BEAUMONT, Texas - A Georgia woman and her three children were killed in a fiery eight-vehicle accident on westbound Interstate 10 in Southeast Texas.
Beaumont police are trying to determine what caused the wreck around dawn Thursday involving an 18-wheeler and seven other passenger vehicles.
A Beaumont police statement identified the four people who died as 36-year-old Chelsea Stanbury, 10-year-old Anthony Stanbury Jr., 8-year-old Anaiyah Stanbury and 6-year-old Chase Stanbury.
Officer Haley Morrow said the four victims were traveling from Georgia in the same vehicle, along with three other passengers.
Beaumont police said several people in other vehicles were treated for minor injuries.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
