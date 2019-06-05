Teen found dead at Roswell pool to be laid to rest today

ROSWELL, Ga. - Friends and family are gathering to say goodbye to a Johns Creek teenager found dead near a Roswell apartment pool last week.
Mercedes Chico-Sims', 17, will be laid to rest Wednesday.
Chico-Sims' body was found at the Atlantic Newton apartments last week after she was reported missing by family members. Her cause of death is still under investigation. Elijah Foster, 18, was arrested on suspicion of concealing her death.
Channel 2's Mike Petchenik spoke to Chico-Sims' best friends about her life and legacy, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Pa. woman died at same Dominican Republic hotel where couple found dead days later
- Woman says she jumped out of moving car after Lyft driver refused to stop
- Lil Nas surprises Atlanta kids with 'Old Town Road' performance
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}