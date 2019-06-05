  • Teen found dead at Roswell pool to be laid to rest today

    By: Mike Petchenik

    Updated:

    ROSWELL, Ga. - Friends and family are gathering to say goodbye to a Johns Creek teenager found dead near a Roswell apartment pool last week. 

    Mercedes Chico-Sims', 17, will be laid to rest Wednesday.

    Chico-Sims'  body was found at the Atlantic Newton apartments last week after she was reported missing by family members. Her cause of death is still under investigation. Elijah Foster, 18, was arrested on suspicion of concealing her death. 

    Channel 2's Mike Petchenik spoke to Chico-Sims' best friends about her life and legacy, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories