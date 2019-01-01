Suspected drunken driver slams into police car on New Year's Day, police say

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - Alpharetta police said a suspected drunken driver slammed into a police cruiser in the early morning hours of New Year's Day.
Channel 2's Audrey Washington spoke to police, who said the driver's blood alcohol level was almost three times the legal limit.
The police officer had just gotten out of the cruiser while responding to another crash scene.
"Her blood alcohol level was almost three times over the legal limit."— Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) January 1, 2019
Alpharetta police say a suspected drunk driver slammed into a police cruiser, just minutes after the officer stepped out of the car.
I'll have the incredible details, on Ch. 2 Action News.@wsbtv #Alpharetta pic.twitter.com/OFWzoNYtAu
What the suspected driver had to say at the scene, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
