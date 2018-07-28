0 Surveillance camera catches thief stealing packages from front step of home in gated community

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Sandy Springs police are hoping someone may recognize a man seen on home surveillance video stealing two packages right off the doorstep of someone’s home inside a gated community.

The homeowner told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden that it happened in broad daylight, around 1 p.m.

“It is invasion of privacy. You’re supposed to feel safe in your house,” homeowner Mathew Esler said. “You’re supposed to feel safe in a gated neighborhood.”

The Sandy Springs engineer, who lives in this town house community along Peachtree Dunwoody Road near the Glenridge Connector said, he’s now concerned for his own safety.

“I checked the Ring camera and see some guy parks in front of my house and sits there for a little bit. Just really quick and jumps out and grabs them from the front door and gets in his car and takes off,” Esler said.

Another neighbor’s surveillance camera shows the thief driving away in a dark-colored sedan.

Esler told Seiden that Sandy Springs police are also reviewing the footage taken Thursday afternoon.

“It turns out he just was following someone in through the gate and snuck in and stole the first package he saw and took off,” Esler said.

He said what makes him so angry is that one of the packages was a surprise birthday gift from his girlfriend. Now he’s hoping someone will recognize this man before he strikes again.

“Hopefully someone sees the video on the neighborhood post and the call and he is just embarrassed,” Esler said.

Matthew said that thief got away with some golf gear and a pair of women's shoes. He said he also checked with some of his neighbors, but it appears he was the only victim.

