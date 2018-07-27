Police say man who attacked 11-year-old sexually assaulted pregnant mother

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police say they've charged a man with sexually assaulting a young, pregnant mother at a busy North Fulton County park last year.
They say its the same man who attacked an 11-year-old girl at a mall two months ago. Cobb County police arrested Danzell Mitchell in that case in May. They have since been able to connect him to the attack on the 23-year-old mother from June of last year.
Channel 2's Mike Petchenik spoke to Alpharetta police about the charges and when Mitchell might have to answer to his crimes in Fulton County.
