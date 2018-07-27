Mother accused of starving daughter to death yawned, slouched in court

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The mother accused of starving her 2-year-old daughter to death went before a Gwinnett County judge.
Channel 2’s Audrey Washington was inside that courtroom and said the mother asked the judge a question right before the hearing.
The mother, charged with murder, pointed at Washington and her photographer and asked the judge “are they here for me?”
The judge quickly responded with, “No, they’re here because of you.”
Devin Noon sat inside court and tried to shield her face from the camera. At times, she even yawned and slouched in her chair, during the first appearance.
The 29-year-old is accused of starving her young daughter to death.
Gwinnett County police said she called 911 and told dispatch her daughter was unresponsive and cold to the touch.
When paramedics rushed to the home, the little girl was dead.
Police arrested Moon on Wednesday after the medical examiner determined the nearly-3-year-old girl died from malnutrition.
