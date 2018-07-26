Gwinnett mom charged with murder after toddler dies of malnutrition

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Gwinnett County mom has been charged with felony murder after her nearly 3-year-old child died of malnutrition, police said.
Devin Shameka Moon, 29, was arrested July 25, after an autopsy showed that her daughter Reygan Moon was malnourished. The girl’s cause of death was determined to be neglect.
Devin Moon called 911 on July 24 after she found the 2 year, 11 month-old child cold and unresponsive at 3:30 p.m. Reygan Moon was declared dead when paramedics arrived to the Lilburn home.
Devin Moon told detectives that Reygan Moon was born with a medical issue that prevented her from gaining weight. An autopsy did not find any disorder that would have caused this. Reygan Moon was 14 lbs at the time of her death, half the weight of a normal 3-year-old child, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
