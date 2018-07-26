  • Atlanta Braves to unveil details for tallest building in Cobb County

    By: Craig Lucie

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Today, the Atlanta braves could give new insight on a plan to build the tallest building in Cobb County. 

    It would go up off Circle 75 Parkway near SunTrust Park.

    The Atlanta Braves, Gov. Nathan Deal and a major developer plan to unveil changes to Atlanta’s skyline.

    We have a reporter and photographer at SunTrust Park for live updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon. 

    Last week, county leaders approved a proposal to increase the maximum height on a property near the ballpark.

    TRENDING STORIES:


     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories