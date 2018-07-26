Atlanta Braves to unveil details for tallest building in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Today, the Atlanta braves could give new insight on a plan to build the tallest building in Cobb County.
It would go up off Circle 75 Parkway near SunTrust Park.
The Atlanta Braves, Gov. Nathan Deal and a major developer plan to unveil changes to Atlanta’s skyline.
Last week, county leaders approved a proposal to increase the maximum height on a property near the ballpark.
