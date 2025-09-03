Ordinance approved in Sandy Springs to prevent predatory car booting

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — On Tuesday, the Sandy Springs City Council unanimously approved an ordinance to prevent predatory car booting in the city.

Under the ordinance, booters’ signs are required to be 48 inches high and 36 inches wide.

Those signs will only be at the entrances of parking lots.

Currently, the city only has 41 companies that are permitted to place boots on cars.

Those who are not compliant will receive a citation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group