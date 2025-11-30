New pickleball courts coming to Roswell in 2026

ROSWELL, Ga. — The City of Roswell has approved a $172,500 contract to build six new outdoor pickleball courts at Crabapple Center. Construction is expected to be done by Spring 2026.

The project is part of Phase 2 of the Crabapple Center redevelopment, funded by the 2022 Recreation & Parks Bond Program, ensuring no impact on the City’s General Fund.

The total project budget is $207,000, and the contract is with Signature Tennis Courts.

“Pickleball has exploded in popularity, and our residents have been asking for more courts,” Steven Malone, Director of Recreation, Parks, Historic, and Cultural Affairs Department, said in a statement. “This project doubles Roswell’s outdoor pickleball capacity and allows us to meet that demand while revitalizing an aging space.”

The new pickleball courts will replace two existing tennis courts that had reached the end of their useful life due to severe surface deterioration and sub-base failure. This conversion aligns with community demand and the City’s strategic facility plan.

The project will include the demolition and full rebuild of the tennis courts, construction of six regulation pickleball courts, upgraded fencing with sound-reducing materials, and improved drainage for longevity and performance.

Design consultation with the USA Pickleball Ambassador for Georgia ensures best practices and play quality.

The courts will be open from sunrise to sunset, providing a recreation space for residents of all ages and skill levels.

The Crabapple Center redevelopment is a multi-phase initiative.

“Crabapple Center represents the future of how we’re investing in Roswell’s parks,” Mayor Kurt Wilson said. “It aligns with our top priority of exceptional infrastructure execution—ensuring every project we deliver meets the highest standards of quality, sustainability, and service to our residents.”

City officials said Phase 1, which involved purchasing the property and activating spaces for various activities, is now complete.

Phase 3 will focus on improving site access and expanding programming.

The addition of new pickleball courts at Crabapple Center is expected to enhance recreational opportunities in Roswell, addressing the growing demand for the sport while revitalizing an underused space.

