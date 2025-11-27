Metro Atlanta’s very own White House hits the market for $35 million

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — If you want to get a look at the White House, you don’t have to travel all the way to Washington, D.C., just to DeKalb County.

A replica of one of the United States’ most iconic buildings is located at 3687 Briarcliff Road in DeKalb County, and could be yours.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Atlanta White House is on the market and is currently listed for $35 million. It is being represented by Tuy Dewey Luong, Annie Tran, Tiffany Powell, and Christopher Bowes of SERHANT.

The 16,500 square foot main house features an Oval Office, and the property also features a 6,700 square foot guest house known as the West Wing.

The main residence has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and four half-baths. One of the bedrooms is inspired by the Lincoln Bedroom and another is the Queen’s Bedroom.

RELATED STORIES:

The house also has a banquet hall that can hold up to 250 people, a theater, game room, two meditation rooms and a piano salon.

The West Wing guest house, which was originally a church and later converted, has seven bedrooms.

There is also a pool house, outdoor kitchen and security building.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group