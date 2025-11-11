Tyler Perry’s former Chattahoochee Hills estate sells for $2.45 million

CHATTAHOOCHEE HILLS, Ga. — After more than a year on the market, media mogul Tyler Perry’s former estate in Chattahoochee Hills has a new owner.

The 16,000 square foot estate on Cedar Grove Road sold for $2,453,500, realtor Hubert Tate with Keller Williams Realty Buckhead said.

When it hit the market in October 2024, the estate was listed for $3.9 million.

The estate sits on 11 private acres and features six bedrooms, six bathrooms and two half bathrooms.

It also features a theater, gym, tennis court, infinity pool and six-car garage.

The home was also featured in several movies, including “Diary of a Mad Black Woman,” “Honk for Jesus,” and “Save Your Soul.”

