Investigators use couple’s social media accounts to bust disturbing animal cruelty case

ATLANTA — A metro couple remains in custody after being arrested on felony aggravated animal cruelty charges last week.

Investigators say Elijah Cox, 23, and Chakyra Stanford, 20, lied about their dog’s injuries, claiming it was hit by a car, while evidence showed otherwise.

The arrests followed an investigation where authorities used the couple’s social media posts to build their case.

Body camera footage captured the moment Cox and Stanford were taken into custody, and investigators later found disturbing evidence in their apartment.

“The dog was suffering from a broken jaw, broken hips, two broken legs, multiple broken ribs with some healing,” said Capt. Nicole Dwyer of Fulton County PD Animal Control Services.

Neighbors reported hearing “whipping noises... and then dogs screaming,” according to detectives.

Authorities say Stanford placed a 911 call claiming the dog had been hit by a car, but medical exams revealed injuries inconsistent with her story.

Investigators discovered photos and videos on the couple’s TikTok pages that contributed to securing arrest warrants.

Inside the apartment, officers found a second dog with a broken leg and weapons believed to have been used to beat the animals.

The first dog rescued had such severe injuries that it had to be euthanized, while the second dog is recovering and has been adopted into a new home.

The case underscores how investigators utilized social media evidence to advance their investigation into animal cruelty.

