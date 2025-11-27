Georgia-based TikTok star ‘Marquay the Goat’ dead at 24

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Georgia man with a following larger than half the state has died.

Social media personality Marquay Collins, 24, has seven million followers on his TikTok account, “marquaythegoat.”

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed Collins’ death to WTVM in Columbus.

He says emergency responders were called when Collins had difficulty breathing and was found unconscious and unresponsive.

Collins’ official cause of death remains under investigation.

His final video was posted on TikTok just one day ago, and has already been seen 5.6 million times.

Fans have begun commenting on Collins’ video expressing their shock and grief at his passing.

