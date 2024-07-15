New luxury dog park with bar, restaurant opens in Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA. Ga. — A new, fancy dog park in Alpharetta opened up on Monday.

Off Leash Dog Park, located at the 100 block of South Main Street, will feature a restaurant, a bar and several other amenities.

The brand-new facility will feature both an indoor and outdoor dog park.

The restaurant features everything from burgers to tacos, to salads and more.

The first 142 people who sign up for a membership on Monday will get locked into a $142 price for their first year.

The membership options are as follows:

• Founding Membership ($142)

• Yearly Membership ($365)

• Monthly Membership ($42)

• Single-Day Pass ($12)

Members will get a 5% discount on food an nonalcoholic beverages and invitations to exclusive events.

