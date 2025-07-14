More trash, more troubles at North Fulton apartment community amid sanitation workers’ strike

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — More trash is piling up at an apartment community in North Fulton County and at a community in Dawsonville while sanitation workers are on strike against a trash services company.

“It’s just like a big lump of trash that smells horrendous,” apartment resident Sophia Gutierrez told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington.

The trash pile up isn’t just unsightly. According to medical professionals, it’s also unsanitary.

“We have all this garbage piled up, so you can expect to have additional roaches to be concerned about with children going to the emergency room with asthma,” said Dr. Cecil Bennett, the medical director at Newnan Family Associates.

“I can’t imagine that it’s good. There’s a lot of young people around here, a lot of kids,” Gutierrez added.

Members of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters are picketing outside Republic Services in Cumming.

“We have an unfair labor practice. We have a charge against the company,” said Teamsters Local 728 Representative Eric Massaro.

Republic Services is bringing in substitute drivers to try to handle the trash overflow.

In a statement the company wrote: “…We will communicate schedule changes to customers and apologize for any inconvenience the union’s work stoppage may cause.”

“Workers need higher pay and better working conditions because this is what happens when they don’t get that,” Gutierrez said.

Union leaders said they plan to be back at the negotiation table later this month.

