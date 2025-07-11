Trash is piling up in North Metro during sanitation union strike

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The smell of rotting garbage is becoming unbearable at an apartment complex in North Fulton County.

Friday, Channel 2’s Audrey Washington found a large pile of trash at 555 Mansell in Roswell.

The trash pickup stopped at the complex following the sanitation union strike.

This week, members of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters walked the picket line outside of Republic Services in Cumming.

“It shouldn’t be like this in the neighborhood,” one of the residents told Washington on Friday. “It’s crazy,” he added.

“Garbage piling up in the residential areas of Alpharetta. A bunch of commercial buildings up in Dawsonville. They service Cherokee County, Fulton County,” said Teamsters Local 728 Representative, Eric Massaro.

Massaro said the local strike is a part of a larger strike across the country.

“Until they settle these disputes along the country and here in Local 728, it’s an unfair labor practice charge,” Massaro explained.

In a statement, Republic Services wrote:

“Some customers may experience service delays as a result of the union’s work stoppage. We will communicate schedule changes to customers and apologize for any inconvenience the union’s work stoppage may cause.”

Union representatives said they tried to negotiate with the company on Tuesday.

“And [they] told us they wouldn’t see us again until July 28th, but we are here. The guy who negotiates the contracts is about a hundred yards away in that building. He can come out here, get me and we can settle this, but until then, we’re out here,” Massaro told Washington.

“It’s way too much trash building up there,” one resident said.

It is still unclear when the trash will get picked up at the apartment complex.

