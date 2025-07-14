2 mechanics from DeKalb County auto shop charged with meth trafficking

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The U.S. Department of Justice announced two men working at a DeKalb County auto shop were charged with trafficking methamphetamine from the business.

According to USDOJ, Daniel Santana-Lopez, 39 of Mexico, and Jared Thompson, 41 of Snellville, were arraigned for trafficking meth and other related charges.

Santana-Lopez, described as an illegal alien by the Justice Department, was also charged with illegal reentry.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the two men were first put on their radar for drug trafficking after law enforcement stopped Santana-Lopez in October 2024.

Santana-Lopez was leaving the DeKalb County auto repair shop he worked at when he was pulled over. Officers searched his vehicle and “allegedly found approximately 1,000 kilograms of methamphetamine.”

Additional investigation revealed Santana-Lopez was not in the United States legally. He’d been previously deported twice, in 2014 and 2017, USDOJ said.

Santana-Lopez had also been allegedly distributing meth in June, July and August 2024.

An hour after Santana-Lopez was arrested, USDOJ said officers stopped Thompson leaving the same auto shop, where he also worked as a mechanic.

In his vehicle, officers allegedly found 140 kilograms of meth and a gun, according to the Justice Department.

Federal officials said agents seized about 2,500 pounds of meth from the two men’s vehicles.

Both men were indicted by a federal grand jury on June 11.

“These defendants, including a twice-deported illegal alien, allegedly tried to conceal a major methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy in a local automobile repair shop,” U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said in a statement. “Through a tenacious investigation, our federal and local law enforcement partners rooted out the defendants’ operation in our continued effort to eliminate the scourge of drug dealing from our communities.”

Santana-Lopez was charged with:

Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Illegal reentry by a removed alien

Thompson was charged with:

Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime

