Metro Atlanta teen arrested after making online threat to shoot up middle school

ROSWELL, Ga. — Yet another teen has been arrested and charged after making threats to shoot up a metro Atlanta middle school, the Roswell Police Department said.

On Friday, RPD say they received multiple reports from concerned community members about an online threat against the school posted from an anonymous Instagram account.

Officials say they worked throughout the night to investigate the threat, which led them to a home in Roswell. RPD say the traced the threat to a 14-year-old who admitted to posting the threat as a “joke”, officials said.

Police say during their investigation at the home, they found a replica pellet gun which had been displayed in the original threat.

The teen was arrested on charges of terroristic threats and acts and domestic terrorism, and was taken to the Metro Regional Youth Detention Center.

“Across the state this week, dozens of young people have been arrested and charged for threats made against their community in the wake of the terrible events that took place in Winder. These arrests should send a clear message from the unified and collaborative Georgia law enforcement community: threatening the safety and security of others is never a “joke.” It is a crime, and we will bring every available resource to bear to investigate and charge those responsible,” the department said.

