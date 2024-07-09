Metro Atlanta dog park named #2 in the country

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Georgia dog park has been named the second best dog park in the USA, according to a new survey by USA Today.

An expert panel selected dog parks across the U.S. and then USA Today voters weighed in on their favorites.

The Newtown Dream Dog Park in Johns Creek came in at #2 on the list of ten winners. The 1-acre space has artificial turf, sprinklers, obstacles and water fountains for both pups and people. The park is divided into separate areas for small and large dogs.

The park is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Here’s the full list:

Fiesta Island -- San Diego, California Newtown Dream Dog Park -- Johns Creek, Georgia Minto-Brown Island Park -- Salem, Oregon The Outback at Shelby Farms Park -- Memphis, Tennessee Jackson Bark -- Chicago, Illinois The Dog Park at James Island County Park -- Charleston, South Carolina Beneful Dream Dog Park -- Alabaster, Alabama Albany Dog Park -- Albany, Oregon Tompkins Square Dog Run -- New York City, New York Independence Dog Park -- Independence, Oregon

