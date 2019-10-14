Man charged with DUI after 130+ mph chase down Ga. 400

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - Alpharetta police say a Gainesville man is lucky he's alive after crashing his car while fleeing from officers during a DUI traffic stop.
Police tell Channel 2's Mike Petchenik they were on patrol early Saturday morning on Ga. 400 when 33-year-old Christopher Brock Jackson flew by them.
"He was trying to catch up to the car," Sgt. Howard Miller said of the officer. "The officer's speed was about 120 mph when he looked at it and the Volvo was pulling away from him."
Miller said the officer clocked Jackson going 131 mph, and when he got to McFarland Parkway in South Forsyth County, he lost control getting off the exit.
"(He) crossed over seven lanes of McFarland Parkway, struck the concrete median, flipped over the guardrail," Miller said, adding that Jackson was able to get out of the car on his own.
"The driver told the officer he'd been out that night and had at least six beers," Miller said. "During the investigation, the officer located another open beer inside the car."
Miller said officers took Jackson to the hospital, but because he remained for several hours, he was only issued citations for DUI, speeding and fleeing and eluding, and avoided a trip to jail.
"Thank God there wasn't another car full of people on their way home that was in that lane of traffic," he said.
