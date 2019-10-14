0 2nd man charged in Atlanta University Center shooting

A second man was arrested nearly two months after a shooting that left four students wounded outside the Atlanta University Center library, authorities said. The alleged shooter was out on bond in connection with a different shooting at the time of the incident, Atlanta police said.

Ahmad Coleman, 25, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Mississippi Thursday, Atlanta police said in a news release. He is charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and reckless conduct, Atlanta police spokesman Carlos Campos said.

"This is clearly a dangerous and reckless individual who has no regard for life," Atlanta police Chief Erika Shields said. "Our investigators have done a tremendous job of doggedly pursuing this case until they were able to identify him. I'm hopeful that the Courts will give pause prior to releasing this violent felon back into the community again."

The AUC shooting occurred Aug. 20, hours before the start of the new school year, AJC.com previously reported. The four students were attending a block party with about 200 others when shots rang out about 10:30 p.m.

The four women — two Spelman College students and two Clark Atlanta University students — were taken to a hospital with injuries ranging from graze wounds to gunshot wounds, according to Atlanta police.

"Initial investigation seems to indicate an argument broke out between two parties prior to the shooting," Campos said at the time. "It appears the women were not the intended targets of the shooting."

The students were identified as Erin Ennis, 18, of Powder Springs; Maia Williams-McLaren, 18, of Boston; Elyse Spencer, 18, of Rochester, N.Y.; and Kia Thomas, 19, of Jonesboro.

Three of the women were taken by ambulance from the scene, while a fourth showed up at Grady Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound, police said. The gathering, hosted by a third-party event company, was supposed to be a celebration of the end of new student orientation and the start of classes the following day.

It was an unsanctioned event, Atlanta University Center leaders said.Clark Atlanta University President George T. French Jr., said officials are working with Atlanta police to improve safety on and around the campuses.

"The safety and security of our AUC family is our top priority," French said in a statement. "We appreciate the Atlanta Police Department's hard work during this investigation and their increased presence in and around our campuses."

Authorities believe Coleman exchanged gunfire with another man, 21-year-old Isaiah Williams, 21. Williams, who was seen in surveillance footage previously released by investigators, was previously charged in connection with the shooting after turning himself in, authorities said.

Williams is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and criminal attempt to commit murder, Atlanta police spokesman Carlos Campos said. Police said Williams is not enrolled at any of the AUC institutions.

At the time of the AUC shooting, Coleman was out on a signature bond from the Fulton County jail in connection with a different shooting that happened in March at an apartment complex on Fulton Street. He was arrested April 18 after he allegedly randomly fired multiple rounds from a semi-automatic rifle at an apartment complex over two consecutive days.

He was charged with 11 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of first-degree damage to property and 11 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was released May 16 on a $120,000 bond, jail records show.

Coleman remains in custody in Mississippi. He is awaiting an extradition hearing to determine when he will be transported back to Atlanta, Campos said.

