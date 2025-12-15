Large fire at DeKalb County apartment complex

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County firefighters are on the scene of an apartment fire.

The fire started Monday morning at the Midwood Garden Apartments on Ashley Place near Stone Mountain.

NewsChopper 2 is over the scene. You can see a roof is gone for one of the buildings and there is still a noticeable amount of smoke in the air.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to DeKalb County Fire Rescue to learn if anyone was injured.

