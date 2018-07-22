Man accused of groping woman at Roswell park turns himself in

A man accused of assaulting a nanny at a North Fulton County park is now in custody.
Roswell police said Izet Dedic, 59, was arrested and charged with sexual battery.
Police said he turned himself in after seeing a sketch of himself on the news.
Investigators told Channel 2 Action News Dedic groped a woman at a park on Woodstock Road in Roswell around 11 a.m. Monday.
Dedic is set to face a judge Monday at 9 a.m., unless he bonds out of jail.
The woman said she was walking the trails in a wooded part of the park around 11 a.m., pushing the 2-year-old she takes care of.
She said the man, who she's seen at the park many times, stopped her and began a conversation.
"He started asking me, 'Oh, you're going to live with a boyfriend?' I said, ‘Oh, that's a little bit uncomfortable.'"
She said the man asked to take her to lunch, then to his home country of Bosnia. She felt uncomfortable and began to walk away.
"At that point, he reached in and hugged me, and he grabbed my butt and grabbed my boob," she said.
The victim told Channel 2’s Tom Jones that he started grabbing and groping the 20-year-old college student while whispering in her ear: "I love you. You're so beautiful. Please never leave me."
The victim said she ran away.
She said she told another park patron and that mother saw the man and snapped a picture of him.
