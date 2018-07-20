0 Woman says man groped her, told her 'I love you,' before running from busy park

ROSWELL, Ga. - A nanny who was grabbed and groped by a man at a popular park said the attack came out of nowhere.

The victim told Channel 2’s Tom Jones that it started with a high five, but ended, according to police, with a man grabbing and groping the 20-year-old college student while whispering in her ear: "I love you. You're so beautiful. Please never leave me."

The victim, asking not to be identified, said the situation unfolded at the Roswell Area Park.

The woman said she was walking the trails in a wooded part of the park around 11 a.m., pushing the 2-year-old she takes care of.

She said the man, who she's seen at the park many times, stopped her and began a conversation.

"He started asking me, 'Oh, you're going to live with a boyfriend?' I said, ‘Oh, that's a little bit uncomfortable.'"

She said the man asked to take her to lunch, then to his home country of Bosnia. She felt uncomfortable and began to walk away.

"At that point he reached in and hugged me, and he grabbed my butt and grabbed my boob," she said.

The woman said she ran away.

She said she told another park patron and that mother saw the man and snapped a picture of him. Police are now investigating.

Officers say the suspect frequents the park often.

"So maybe he lives in the area, walks through the woods to that area," Officer Lisa Holland with the Roswell Police Department said.

The victim said she will never forget the incident.

"My heart was racing. I was, like, ‘Was that real? Did that happen? How did we shift from a high five to 'I'm in love with you?’" she said.

The victim told Jones she was speaking out in an effort to warn other park patrons.

Police believe the man is in his 60s. He has a cut bottom lip. Officers say he has a thick Bosnian accent. He wears a red, white and blue fanny pack, and socks that go up to his knees, according to the victim.

Anyone with information on the suspect should call Roswell police at 770-640-4100.

