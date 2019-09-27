Father angry son still hasn't gone to trial after 2 years in jail, mistaken release

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A father whose son was mistakenly released from the Fulton County Jail wants to know why his son hasn't gone to trial after two years.
Justin Jackson faces several charges including rape, kidnapping and aggravated assault after police say he beat and tortured the mother of one of his children. Jackson was mistakenly released after jail officials thought the charges had been dropped. He turned himself back in last Friday.
Channel 2's Tom Jones talked to Jackson's father, who is angry his son sat in jail for two years with no trial.
