Drivers have called Roswell police 100 times for deer sightings. They say it’s mating season

ROSWELL, Ga. — One metro Atlanta police department says they have gotten 100 emergency calls about deer in just the last month.

The calls have ranged from car accidents to reports of two deer fighting.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims learned all the deer are out because it’s mating season.

Bobby Asgari told Mims that he and his son were driving down Roswell Road near Home Depot at 8:30 p.m. when a deer ran out in front of his car.

Asgari’s Mercedes sedan was left with a crunched front-end, deployed air bags and tufts of deer hair. He and his son were not hurt.

“It was very scary, very scary. Like I said, you see your life pass before your eyes,” he described. “Because you hear this big sound, you hear the bang. It’s so loud, the car shakes and comes to a stop.”

Roswell Police Chief James Conroy says his department has responded to about 100 deer-related calls since mid-October.

Of those, he says 81 involved collisions with cars or dead deer found in the road. Seven calls were about deer getting caught on fences.

This is the time of year that male white-tailed deer go into rut and begin searching for mates, meaning they’re on the move.

Paul Reed is an avid taxidermist and deer hunter in Alpharetta. He says he is sometimes called to remove deer that are stuck on fences.

“In these suburban areas, the deer are so overpopulated that their natural browse is usually gone, so they resort to coming into people’s yards and eating shrubs and flowers, and then again, there’s all these fences they have to jump,” Reed explained.

Deer hunting is allowed inside the City of Roswell, but only with bows and arrows, air guns or BB guns.

