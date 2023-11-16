Atlanta Braves to host 2025 MLB All-Star Game

ATLANTA — Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced on Thursday that the Atlanta Braves will host the 2025 MLB All-Star Game.

The announcement came during a news conference that Manfred attended about the Oakland A’s move to Las Vegas being approved. The Braves later confirmed the news on their website.

“I commend Terry McGuirk, Derek Schiller, the entire Braves organization and the Atlanta Sports Council for leading this effort. As a model of success on and off the field, the Braves deserve to host the All-Star Game. Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta will provide fans a world-class experience in 2025. We look forward to working with the Braves and local leaders to deliver a memorable All-Star Week that brings people together and benefits the community in many ways,” Manfred said.

“We are thrilled that Major League Baseball has awarded the Atlanta Braves the 2025 All-Star Game. Time and time again, Atlanta has proven to be a world-class destination for the most exciting entertainment and sporting events. I am excited that baseball fans will have the opportunity to experience Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta along with all this area has to offer. Over the coming months, we look forward to working alongside MLB to create memorable experiences that will showcase and support our community.”

The All-Star Game was initially set to come to Truist Park in 2021 but was later pulled over Georgia’s voting law. MLB played the 2021 game at Coors Field in Colorado instead.

The Braves hosted the All-Star Game in 1972 at Fulton County Stadium and then in 2000 at Turner Field.

