Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young, wife Shelby welcome their second child

By Courtney Martinez, WSBTV.com

Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks - Game Three ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 21: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts after hitting a three-point basket against the Boston Celtics during the second quarter of Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at State Farm Arena on April 21, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young has a new backcourt duo in his life.

Young and his wife Shelby announced on Monday night that they welcomed their second child. The couple shared photos on social media of Teal Dove Young with her big brother Tydus Young at the hospital.

“Mama brought you into this world! Now Tydus and Dada are gonna forever protect you in this world. Teal Dove Young,” Trae Young wrote on his X account.

Trae and Shelby Young met during their time at the University of Oklahoma, where Trae led the Sooners to the NCAA Men’s Tournament and Shelby cheered at the university.

The couple tied the knot earlier this year with a ceremony in the Bahamas that was widely attended by Young’s Hawks teammates, other NBA players and celebrities.

The Hawks listed Young as questionable for Tuesday night’s game for personal reasons. Now that his daughter has arrived, the Hawks haven’t announced whether or not Young will start in tonight’s first game of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament.

©2023 Cox Media Group

