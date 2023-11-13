Georgia-Georgia Tech to face off under the lights in Atlanta LIVE on Channel 2

ATLANTA — The undefeated AP No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will face off with in-state rival Georgia Tech in Atlanta LIVE on Channel 2 later this month.

ABC announced Monday that the rivalry dubbed “Clean, Old Fashioned Hate,” will kick off on Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. from Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Georgia has won 27 straight games overall and five straight in this matchup. The Yellow Jackets’ last victory over the Bulldogs was back in 2016.

On Saturday, Georgia completely dominated No. 13 Ole Miss on Saturday and will face No .21 Tennessee in Knoxville this Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets on the other hand this week lost 42-21 to Clemson.

Georgia Tech has had multiple ranked victories over ranked opponents this year in Brent Key’s first full season as head coach.

As of early Monday afternoon, the Bulldogs are ranked No. 1 in the AP poll and No. 2 in the College Football Playoff Rankings, trailing only Ohio State.

Stay with Channel 2 Action News and WSBTV.com leading up to the game as we bring you coverage of Clean, Old Fashioned Hate.

