SEC Championship 2023: Georgia, Alabama to meet in title game in Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Southeastern Conference Championship is officially set. Once again, it will be the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide vying for the title.

Georgia won the SEC East on Saturday with Mizzou’s win over Tennessee before the Bulldogs dominating win over Ole Miss. Alabama won the SEC West with its win over Kentucky.

This is the fourth time that the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide will meet in Atlanta since the inception of the SEC Championship Game. Alabama defeated Georgia in the 2012 and 2018 SEC Championship games, while Georgia took the last SEC Championship game between the two in 2021.

The 2021 SEC Championship win propelled Georgia on its road to win the College Football Playoff for the Bulldogs’ first national championship since 1981.

Of course, this year’s championship is expected once again to determine seeding for the College Football Playoff. Georgia hopes to become the first team to win three championships in a row since the Minnesota Gophers in the 1930s.

Georgia takes its 26-game winning streak on the road to finish the regular season against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium and rival Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Alabama finishes its regular season against University of Tennessee-Chattanooga and the Iron Bowl against rival Auburn.

The SEC Championship is scheduled for Dec. 2 at 4 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Tickets are already sold out with resell values on SEC Ticket Exchange starting at $450.

