Billionaire Warren Buffett’s holding company purchases stock in Atlanta Braves

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves have a new investor and it’s a name that many people will recognize.

Billionaire Warren Buffett and his holding company Berkshire Hathaway purchased a small investment in Atlanta Braves Holding Incorporated stock, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

Atlanta Braves Holding Inc. is listed on the most recent filings submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission filings this week. The filing shows that Berkshire Hathaway bought over 200,000 shares for just under $8 million.

Even if you aren’t a billionaire like Buffett, anyone can purchase stock in the Atlanta Braves.

Previously, you could only purchase shares under the Liberty Media holdings. But earlier this year, the Braves’ owner announced it would split the Braves and The Battery entertainment district into their own stock: Atlanta Braves Holding Incorporated.

The team’s stock is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbols “BATRA” and “BATRK.” The Braves said they are now the first publicly traded Major League Baseball team in 25 years.

“It’s a unique novelty where if you’re a fan of this team, you can also become an owner of the team and own stock. That in a way is very exciting,” Braves CEO Derek Schiller said.

