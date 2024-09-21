Residents of Milton apartment complex being told to ‘shelter in place’ as dozens of police respond

MILTON, Ga. — Police officers, deputies and SWAT teams from several cities and counties are currently at an apartment complex in Milton.

The massive presence is at the IMT Deerfield apartments on Morris Road.

Milton police are telling everyone in the complex to “shelter in place” and those outside the complex should avoid it until further notice.

Channel 2 Action News has crews at the complex working to learn what led to the massive presence.

Fire crews and paramedics are also at the scene.

Dozens of law enforcement officers have the apartment community surrounded.

It’s unclear what led up to this response or if anyone was hurt.

