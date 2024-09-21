Woman shot, killed inside Newnan gun shop, suspect arrested

NEWNAN, Ga. — A woman was shot and killed inside a metro Atlanta gun shop on Friday night, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI says that Newnan police officers were called to Oz Tactical on East Court Square just before 9:30 p.m. for an unknown problem call. Before they arrived, that call was upgraded to shots fired inside the store.

When they got there, they found 28-year-old Olivia Faith Robinson dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators later determined that 38-year-old William Brannon Owens shot her. He was arrested and is being held in the Coweta County Jail on charges of murder and aggravated assault.

It’s unclear if Robinson and Owens knew one another.

GBI agents have not commented on what led up to the shooting.

Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco learned that Owens waived his first court appearance on Saturday morning and is being held without bond.

Anyone who knows what may have happened should contact investigators at 706-565-7888.

