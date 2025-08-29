Alpharetta to take over jail annex the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is closing

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office will close the North Jail Annex in Alpharetta by Sept. 1 as it reallocates staff to the main jail.

Alpharetta city leaders plan to take over the jail and reopen it by November, citing the need for a local facility to house inmates and avoid sending them to the overcrowded and understaffed Rice Street Jail.

“I don’t want anyone in our community to ever step foot in Rice Street if they don’t have to,” said Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin.

The Alpharetta City Council voted this week to approve the takeover and operation of the North Jail Annex, which can house up to 72 inmates.

Alpharetta plans to hire 15 new officers and spend just over $1.5 million to operate the jail from November through June.

Gilvin expressed confidence in the city’s ability to manage the facility.

“I know damn well that we’re going to run that jail better than it’s been run in the last 20 years and that’s what our people deserve,” he said.

The city aims to avoid the logistical challenges of transporting inmates to the Rice Street Jail, which is 25 to 30 miles away, a trip that takes officers an hour or more each way.

Alpharetta also hopes to offset costs by potentially accepting inmates from nearby cities like Milton, Johns Creek, and Roswell.

