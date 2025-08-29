Kilos of fentanyl found in diaper box

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Federal agents say they found kilos of fentanyl hidden inside a diaper box and guns at a home in Stone Mountain.
DEA agents arrested Alexis Carreon Bocanegra, who they say entered the country illegally from Mexico, after they searched his home on Monday.
During the search, agents found two guns, including an AR-15 rifle, under his bed. When they went to check a shed at the home, agents found 5.5 kilograms in a Huggies diaper box.
Jae W. Chung, a special agent in charge of DEA’s Atlanta division, said in a statement that the agency is committed to removing drugs off metro streets.
“Fentanyl is a poison that continues to claim lives, and combining it with firearms only increases the danger,” Chung said.
The DOJ says the following agencies helped with the case: Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, Atlanta police, DeKalb County police and Sandy Springs police.
