Kilos of fentanyl found in diaper box

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Federal agents say they found kilos of fentanyl hidden inside a diaper box and guns at a home in Stone Mountain.

DEA agents arrested Alexis Carreon Bocanegra, who they say entered the country illegally from Mexico, after they searched his home on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

During the search, agents found two guns, including an AR-15 rifle, under his bed. When they went to check a shed at the home, agents found 5.5 kilograms in a Huggies diaper box.

Jae W. Chung, a special agent in charge of DEA’s Atlanta division, said in a statement that the agency is committed to removing drugs off metro streets.

“Fentanyl is a poison that continues to claim lives, and combining it with firearms only increases the danger,” Chung said.

The DOJ says the following agencies helped with the case: Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, Atlanta police, DeKalb County police and Sandy Springs police.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group