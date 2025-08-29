GoodFellas gang members who operated fortified trap house sentenced for drug trafficking

ATLANTA — Corey Boyer and Antonio Smith, members of the Atlanta-based GoodFellas street gang, have been sentenced for distributing methamphetamine and other drugs throughout the metro-Atlanta area.

Boyer, 26, and Smith, 27, were involved in a drug trafficking operation that supported the violent activities of the GoodFellas gang. They operated a fortified trap house to fund the gang by dealing drugs and trafficking firearms, including machineguns.

“Boyer and Smith operated a fortified trap house to fund the violent GoodFellas gang by dealing drugs and trafficking firearms, including machine guns,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg.

Paul Brown, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, stated, “Their sentencing sends a strong message that the FBI, along with our law enforcement partners, will continue to dismantle drug networks and remove violent offenders from our streets to ensure the safety of metro-Atlanta residents.”

The GoodFellas gang primarily recruits members in Atlanta neighborhoods and jails and prisons within Georgia. They generate money through criminal activities such as drug trafficking, robbery, carjacking, fraud, and firearms trafficking.

In spring 2024, the FBI learned of GoodFellas members trafficking drugs in a west Atlanta apartment complex. Surveillance over several months revealed Boyer and Smith conducting hand-to-hand drug transactions.

In August 2024, law enforcement searched an apartment at the complex. Smith attempted to flee by jumping out of a window but was apprehended carrying an unserialized machine gun. Boyer was found inside with firearms, body armor, ammunition, counterfeit currency, machinegun conversion devices and large quantities of drugs.

Smith was sentenced to 14 years and 2 months in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a machine gun, and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Boyer received a sentence of 12 years and 6 months in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The case was investigated by the FBI, with assistance from the ATF, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, and the Atlanta Police Department.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation, which aims to dismantle high-level criminal organizations.

