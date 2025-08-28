Not wild about coyotes: Avondale Estates residents wary of packs roaming at night

AVONDALE ESTATES, Ga. — Residents of Avondale Estates are grappling with an increase in coyote sightings as the animals roam through neighborhoods at night.

City leaders have sought the expertise of Dr. Michel Kohl, a wildlife specialist from the University of Georgia, to advise on how to coexist with the coyotes that have become a common sight in the area.

“(I) certainly don’t want them playing outside by themselves with coyotes in the neighborhood,” Danielle Buckner, a resident concerned for her two children’s safety, told Channel 2’s Bryan Mims.

Coyotes have been spotted frequently in Avondale Estates.

Buckner often sees coyotes in packs of four or five.

“I’ve seen them come from across the street, from behind a neighbor’s yard, and then go up the street and into another yard,” she said.

The presence of coyotes is not unique to Avondale Estates; they have been observed in other parts of the metro area, including Midtown Atlanta and Alpharetta.

Kohl advises residents to protect their pets by keeping them indoors and removing enticements. For one thing, he says, protect your cats. Coyotes do eat them, but rarely dogs.

“That’s putting away your dog food or feeding them inside. Try to clean up bird seed and other things. They’ll eat whatever they can,” Kohl said.

Daniel Summerour says he sees them every night near his yard, “and it’s really been bothering our dog. Like, she’s definitely noticed them and freaked out.”

Mayor Jonathan Elmore stated that while the city is not currently taking any direct action, they are considering having a professional trapper on standby if a coyote becomes aggressive.

Kohl emphasized that it is “incredibly rare” for coyotes to attack people, including small children, and noted that trapped coyotes would be euthanized rather than relocated.

