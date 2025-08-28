Former NFL player bilked $300K from women online to fund his lifestyle, police say

ROSWELL, Ga. — There’s new information about former NFL player Darryl Skrine, who was arrested in Roswell on Wednesday for allegedly stealing $300,000 from women he met on dating apps.

Investigators told Channel 2’s Tom Regan the suspect was using some of those stolen funds for travel expenses and short-time rentals.

Officer Tim Lupo of Roswell police said Skrine used platforms like Hinge and Bumble to target his victims, establishing relationships and gaining their trust before asking for money under false pretenses.

Skrine, a once high-flying cornerback from Woodstock, allegedly promised to repay his victims through his NFL annuity but instead used the funds to finance his lifestyle, including travel expenses and short-term rentals.

Police say Skrine stole $300,000 from three victims, in North Carolina, New York and Wisconsin.

“Skrine would then use the funds he gained from these women to support his lifestyle, financing things like his Airbnb expenses, travel expenses, purchasing of gift cards things of that nature,” Lupo said

“Once he established a relationship with them, gained their trust, he would feed them a fictitious story about his financial troubles, asking for money and gaining access to their financial accounts, all the while promising to repay them through his NFL annuity,” Lupo said.

Skrine is also wanted in Canada for bank fraud, where he was arrested two years ago for defrauding a bank of $100,000.

Authorities warned that Skrine may have other victims and cautioned users of dating sites to be vigilant against potential predators.

“These online dating service sites are places where we can establish meaning connections, but they are also a place fraught with predators and manipulators,” Lupo said.

