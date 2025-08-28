‘Feel like a gut punch:’ Family pleads for answers after 3 shot to death inside DeKalb apartment

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The families of three young adults who were murdered in DeKalb County are seeking public assistance to solve the cold case from August 30, 2017.

Alia Matthews, the mother of two of the victims, Stanford Henderson and his sister Starlynne, is pleading for help in finding the person responsible for the shooting that took place at a Stonecrest apartment.

The third victim, Eric Robinson, was Stanford’s best friend. The reward for information leading to a conviction has been increased to $15,000.

“It never goes a day where it don’t feel like a gut punch,” said Alia Matthews, the mother of two of the victims, Stanford and Starlynne Henderson. “That’s hard for a parent to know somebody did this to your child on purpose.”

“We would love to get some type of justice for our family,” said TK Williams, sister of victim Eric Robinson. “Eric deserves it. Stan deserves it. Star deserves it.”

Jacques Spencer, the lead investigator, mentioned that initially, robbery was considered a possible motive, but investigators are still open to other possibilities.

The tragic incident that claimed the lives of Stanford Henderson, his sister Starlynne, and Eric Robinson has left a lasting impact on the Stonecrest community.

A 9-year-old girl, who lost her father in the triple murder when she was just one year old, is among the relatives seeking justice.

The motive remains unclear.

However, a reward for information has been increased to $15,000 in hopes of encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

Alia Matthews, the mother of two of the victims, is reaching out to the community for help.

“I understand if you’re scared,” she said, urging potential witnesses to come forward anonymously.

