ROSWELL, Ga. - Almost 50 students are involved in a sexting scandal at a metro Atlanta-area high school, according to police.
Channel 2 Action News has learned several Roswell High School students have been punished on suspicion of sharing nude photos of classmates online.
Investigators said the pictures were put into an online Dropbox account. When police tried to access the account, it was disabled.
The school said the people involved may face criminal charges.
