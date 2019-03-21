  • Authorities raid at least 3 homes they say are linked to luxury car ring

    By: Chris Jose

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators raided at least three homes in metro Atlanta Thursday they say are tied to an illegal luxury car ring.

    Channel 2's Chris Jose was in Cobb County neighborhood, where he watched crews load what authorities said was a stolen Lamborghini onto a tow truck. 

    Jose learned that authorities have also raided a home in Poweder Springs and one in Atlanta. 

    Jose spoke to neighbors in Cobb County, who said they spoke with FBI agents who were parked on their street early Thursday morning. 

    We're working to learn more about the ring and who is behind it, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories