  • 1 dead in Sandy Springs house fire

    Updated:

    NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - 1 person is dead after a house fire in Sandy Springs, according to Sandy Springs Fire. 

    The fire happened on the 500 block of Hammond Drive Saturday morning. 

    Hammond Drive between Kayron and Brookgreen are expected to remain closed for the next several hours. 

    We're on the scene working to gather more information for Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. 

