0 Wet holiday: Alberto forms one week before the start of hurricane season

ATLANTA - The first named storm ahead of the official start of hurricane season will likely affect your plans this Memorial Day weekend.

Tropical storm and storm surge watches have been issued for parts of the U.S. Gulf Coast as Subtropical Storm Alberto slowly moves eastward.

Severe Weather Team 2 said that the tropical storm watch has been issued from Indian Pass, Florida, westward to Grand Isle, Louisiana along a swath that also includes parts of Alabama and Mississippi. The storm surge watch was issued for a stretch from Horseshoe Beach, Florida, to the mouth of the Mississippi River.

Tropical storm watch in effect from central FL panhandle to SE LA -- Alberto will be much more of a rain event than anything though for this area. #Alberto #StormWatchon2 pic.twitter.com/6ZJZhmoP9T — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) May 26, 2018

Tropical storm watches are also in effect for parts of Mexico and Cuba. Heavy rains are expected in portions of the Yucatan Peninsula and western Cuba.

Its top sustained winds were 40 mph.

"It's expected to continue moving north through the Gulf over the weekend, with gradual strengthening," Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

New advisory from @NHC_Atlantic is in -- wind still 40 mph for #Alberto... forward motion to the north/northwest will increase through the day. @wsbtv #StormWatchon2 pic.twitter.com/YoudT8SRwT — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) May 26, 2018

Alberto is forecast to make landfall Monday afternoon along the Gulf Coast as a strong subtropical, tropical storm.

"The storm will dissipate and dump heavy rain across north Georgia," Monahan said.

North Georgia is expecting widespread 2 to 4 inches on rain through early next week.

IS THIS EARLY FOR THESE STORMS TO START FORMING?

Hurricane season officials starts on June 1 and runs till November.

Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Brad Nitz said there have been 14 named storms in the month of May since 1950. The last tropical storm to form in May was Tropical Storm Bonnie in 2016.

The last hurricane to form in the month of May was Hurricane Alma in 1970, Nitz said.

Typical June tropical storm and hurricane paths are from the western Caribbean into the Gulf of Mexico.



We're watching a pre-season system in that area right now. Hurricane season begins June 1st. pic.twitter.com/OzvMb88vDW — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) May 24, 2018

Alberto is a name that resonates with Georgians. In 1994, Tropical Storm Alberto dumped flooding rain across north Georgia. At the height of that storm, a total of 27.85 inches of rain fell near Americus, 21.1 inches in just a 24-hour period, which is the record for the state.

The storm was blamed for 31 deaths in the state of Georgia, mainly due to flooding

AN ACTIVE HURRICANE SEASON

Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Katie Walls said that NOAA is predicting an above-average hurricane season for 2018.

The average amount of named storms in any given year is about 12. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center said there could be 10-16 named storms for 2018.

The average number storms that strengthen to a hurricane is about six. The hurricane center said there could be five to nine hurricanes for 2018.

Of the hurricanes that develop, on average, three become major hurricanes. The hurricane center said one to four of this year’s hurricanes could become major.

