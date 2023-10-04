NLDS 2023: What Atlanta Braves fans need to know for games at Truist Park, watch parties

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Your Atlanta Braves are ready to begin their journey to the World Series. The Braves’ first stop will be the National Division Series which will begin on Saturday at Truist Park.

The National League east champions secured the No. 1 NL seed in and also home-field advantage for the entire postseason. Right now, they are waiting to see who will advance out of the Wild Card series to face them: the Philadelphia Phillies or Miami Marlins.

The Braves do know though what their fans can expect during the NLDS home games. Channel 2 Action News attended a media day this week where the team unveiled new food and retail offerings for fans and the surprises in store.

On Saturday, Braves legend Andruw Jones, who recently had his number retired by the team, will toss the ceremonial first pitch. Die-hard Braves fan and Grammy Award winner Jason Isbell will have the honor for Game 2 on Monday.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 New food offerings for Braves playoffs Sweet Grounder: Charbroiled sweet Italian sausage smothered with provolone cheese, roasted red peppers, tobacco onions and garlic aioli on a soft roll. Available at the concession stand 1871 Grille near section 141.

The fun isn’t just for the home games. The Braves will also hold a watch party for Game 3 and Game 4 if necessary. The watch parties will begin 30 minutes before first pitch.

The watch parties and parking are free in the Braves-owned parking garages.

The full schedule will be released after a winner is decided between the Phillies and Marlins.

